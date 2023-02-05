Utrust (UTK) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Utrust (UTK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Utrust has a total market cap of $49.31 million and $6.24 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Utrust has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.18 or 0.00424467 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,628.39 or 0.28951913 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00427308 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

