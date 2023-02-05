Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

