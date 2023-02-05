Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average of $174.86. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total value of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total value of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,969 shares of company stock worth $7,552,008. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

