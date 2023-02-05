Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $212,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.43 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.