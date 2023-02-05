Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.