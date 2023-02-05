Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $39,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

GIS opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

