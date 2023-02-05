Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $54,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,275 shares of company stock worth $6,976,653. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $587.76 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The firm has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $562.63 and its 200-day moving average is $550.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.