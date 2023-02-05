Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Synopsys by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Natixis increased its stake in Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $361.44 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.59.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

