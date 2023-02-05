Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25.

