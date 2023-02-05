Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 93,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $50.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39.

