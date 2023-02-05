Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.5% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,249 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 132,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VWO opened at $41.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

