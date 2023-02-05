Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after buying an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after buying an additional 575,034 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,481,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $222.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

