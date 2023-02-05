Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $176.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

