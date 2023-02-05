Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,270.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 68,021 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after buying an additional 76,320 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $378.85 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.04 and a 200-day moving average of $360.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.