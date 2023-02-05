Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.88.
Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
