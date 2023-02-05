Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32.04 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $81.87 million and $32.04 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

