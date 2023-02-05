Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $50,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,602,490,000 after purchasing an additional 923,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,722 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $924,132,000 after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.