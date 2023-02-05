Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $51.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,296,000 after acquiring an additional 975,637 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after acquiring an additional 423,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after acquiring an additional 609,435 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.