Vicus Capital Acquires 10,180 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 163,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Kyndryl by 13.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 339,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 115,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

Kyndryl Trading Down 3.4 %

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,586.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Kyndryl Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.