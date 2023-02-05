Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

