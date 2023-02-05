Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 140.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $43.45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.