Vicus Capital Invests $508,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average is $101.53.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

