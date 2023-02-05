Vicus Capital Makes New $711,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

