Vicus Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $5,985,000. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $72.75 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.69.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.