Vicus Capital Sells 167 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vicus Capital lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in FedEx were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,754,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,972,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.12.

Insider Activity

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $214.67 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average is $186.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

