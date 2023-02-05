Vicus Capital Sells 2,331 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,267,000 after buying an additional 409,137 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 900,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,909,000 after purchasing an additional 66,552 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 729,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 656,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 114,216 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $103.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.28.

