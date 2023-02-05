Vicus Capital Sells 334 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Vicus Capital lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,605,000 after purchasing an additional 908,318 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 502,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 202,593 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,808,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,505,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,770,000 after acquiring an additional 109,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,636,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

