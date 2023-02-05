Vicus Capital Sells 868 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,272,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.84 and a 200 day moving average of $120.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

