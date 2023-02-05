Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,243,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $432.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.87.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

