Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Visa by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Visa by 99,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa stock opened at $230.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

