Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.05-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.06-3.08, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.05-$6.30 EPS.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 33.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

