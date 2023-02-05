Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 100 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.99. The company has a market cap of £24.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,519.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).
Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
