Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 100 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.99. The company has a market cap of £24.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,519.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

About Vodafone Group Public

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

