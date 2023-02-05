vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.81

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.98. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 50,539 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

