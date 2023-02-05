Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $111.93 million and $17.86 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00017783 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00047447 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029764 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004259 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00223979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002805 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

