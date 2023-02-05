Waltonchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.92 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00424644 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.80 or 0.28964025 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00426538 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,777,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,802,470 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

