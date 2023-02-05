WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0739 on Major Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $173.99 million and $44.78 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00424644 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.80 or 0.28964025 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00426538 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,352,855,835 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

