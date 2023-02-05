Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 26,816 JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned 0.84% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 149,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.80. 19,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,206. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.