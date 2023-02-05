Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys 7,177 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 725.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. 9,040,612 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

