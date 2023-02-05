Wayfinding Financial LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.
Insider Activity
Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %
XOM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,226,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,236,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $460.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $117.78.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.