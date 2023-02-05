Wayfinding Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,378 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,619,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,499,820. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

