Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $845,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after buying an additional 612,854 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $259,497,000 after buying an additional 534,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.23. 3,008,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,056. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.77.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

