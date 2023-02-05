Wayfinding Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. FMR LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,829,000 after purchasing an additional 143,238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,724,855,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,004,000 after buying an additional 132,461 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $472.02. 5,440,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,888. The firm has a market cap of $441.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

