Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Waste Management by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.06. 1,880,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.55.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

