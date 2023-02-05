Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,036. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

