Wealthquest Corp Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthquest Corp raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.4 %

HD stock opened at $331.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $367.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

