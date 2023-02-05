Wealthquest Corp Has $795,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 99,475.0% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 105,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 187.7% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

ABBV stock opened at $145.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

