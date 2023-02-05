Wealthquest Corp Sells 120,333 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,333 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $31,690,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 424,281.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 704,307 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 499,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 292,080 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 242,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 212,598 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

