Wealthquest Corp Sells 200 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $241.73 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

