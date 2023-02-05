WeBuy (WE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $363.60 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $363.60 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for $7.27 or 0.00031761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeBuy has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WeBuy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00423028 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,617.93 or 0.28853765 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00423045 BTC.

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeBuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeBuy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.