WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.59. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 103.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

